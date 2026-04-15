Trade Iress Limited - IREau CFD

What is Iress Limited (IREau)?

Iress Limited is a technology company specializing in software solutions for the financial services industry. It provides trading, market data, and wealth management software to financial institutions, brokers, and advisers. The company operates across multiple regions, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Asia. Its products support various financial activities such as trading, investment management, and financial advice. Iress focuses on delivering integrated platforms that facilitate efficient workflows and compliance with regulatory requirements. The company serves a diverse client base, including banks, asset managers, and insurance firms. It is recognized for its role in advancing technology adoption within the financial sector, contributing to digital transformation efforts. Iress continues to develop its software offerings to address evolving market demands and regulatory environments.

Iress Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity patterns, with Iress Limited trading at A$6.927. The price range during the day spans from A$6.833 to A$7.012, reflecting a daily move of +0.8768%.

FAQ: Iress Limited (IREau)

What is the current price of IREau stock?

The current price stands at A$6.927.

Does IREau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does IREau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Iress Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is IREau best known for?

The company is most famous for providing financial software solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with IREau?

Commonly shown alongside IREau: STAAR Surgical Co, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF, Core Laboratories