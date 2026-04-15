Trade Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF - PTH CFD

What is Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF is an investment fund managed by Invesco, a global asset management company. The fund focuses on the healthcare sector, employing a momentum-based investment strategy developed in collaboration with Dorsey Wright & Associates. This approach involves selecting healthcare-related equities exhibiting strong relative strength and positive price trends. The fund aims to provide exposure to companies within various healthcare industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. By concentrating on momentum factors, the fund seeks to capture potential growth opportunities within the healthcare market. It is structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), allowing investors to gain diversified access to healthcare equities through a single investment vehicle. The fund's methodology is rules-based, relying on quantitative analysis to identify and weight constituent securities. This investment product is part of Invesco's broader suite of ETFs designed to offer targeted exposure to specific sectors and investment styles.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market trading, with Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF priced at $52.34. The intraday low and high have been $51.71 and $52.7 respectively, with a daily change of -0.6501%.

FAQ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

What is the current price of PTH stock?

The current price stands at $52.34.

Does PTH pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does PTH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has no official UAE office or subsidiary and operates via partners only.

What is PTH best known for?

It is most famous for its focus on healthcare sector momentum stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with PTH?

Commonly shown alongside PTH: MarketAxesss, Georgia Capital PLC, Matthews International Corp