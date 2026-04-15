Trade Inghams Group Limited - INGau CFD

What is Inghams Group Limited (INGau)?

Inghams Group Limited is a poultry producer involved in the breeding, rearing, processing, and marketing of chicken and turkey products. The company supplies fresh and frozen poultry to retail, food service, and export markets. Its operations encompass hatcheries, farms, processing plants, and distribution networks. Inghams Group focuses on biosecurity, animal welfare, and food safety standards throughout its production processes. The company operates primarily in Australia and New Zealand, serving a wide range of customers with various poultry product offerings. It is subject to regulatory oversight related to food production, animal health, and environmental management. Inghams Group contributes to the agricultural sector by providing protein products and supporting supply chain activities.

Inghams Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market shifts, with Inghams Group Limited available at A$2.04. Its intraday price range extends from A$1.97 to A$2.02, corresponding to a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Inghams Group Limited (INGau)

What is the current price of INGau stock?

The current price is A$2.04.

Does INGau pay dividends?

Inghams Group Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does INGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Inghams Group Limited does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is INGau best known for?

It is most famous for poultry production and processing.

What assets are typically shown together with INGau?

Commonly shown alongside INGau: Cincinnati Financial Corp, Tecnoglass Inc, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ