Trade Immutep Ltd - IMM CFD

What is Immutep Ltd (IMM)?

Immutep Ltd is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company focuses on leveraging its expertise in the modulation of the immune system to create novel therapies that enhance the body's natural defenses. Its research and development efforts include a pipeline of product candidates targeting immune checkpoint pathways, which are critical in regulating immune responses. Immutep's approach involves the use of LAG-3 (lymphocyte activation gene-3) related technologies, aiming to improve the efficacy and safety profiles of immunotherapies. The company collaborates with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to advance its clinical programs. Its operations encompass preclinical research, clinical trials, and regulatory activities to bring innovative treatments to patients. Immutep Ltd is headquartered in Australia and maintains a global presence through partnerships and research initiatives. The company's work contributes to the broader field of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease management.

Immutep Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Immutep Ltd's market fluctuations, now at A$0.0781. It has moved within a daily range of A$0.0459 to A$0.0749, with a daily change percentage of +92.1409%.

FAQ: Immutep Ltd (IMM)

What is the current price of IMM stock?

The share price is currently A$0.0781.

Does IMM pay dividends?

Immutep Ltd pays dividends to shareholders.

Does IMM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Immutep Ltd has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is IMM best known for?

The company is most famous for its immunotherapy products and research.

What assets are typically shown together with IMM?

Commonly shown alongside IMM: Simulations Plus Inc, Distribution Solutions Group Inc, British Land