Trade IHS Holding Limited - IHS CFD

What is IHS Holding Limited (IHS)?

IHS Holding Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, providing integrated services and solutions. It offers products and services related to fuel distribution, power generation, and infrastructure development. The company serves a range of clients including commercial, industrial, and governmental entities. IHS Holding Limited focuses on energy supply chain management and operational efficiency. Its activities contribute to energy accessibility and infrastructure support in its markets.

IHS Holding Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live session activity, with Summit Hotel Properties Inc at $8.28. Prices have moved between $7.99 and $8.21, reflecting a daily percentage change of +0.4902%.

FAQ: IHS Holding Limited (IHS)

What is the current price of IHS stock?

IHS Holding Limited's current price is $8.28.

Does IHS pay dividends?

IHS Holding Limited pays dividends.

Does IHS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IHS Holding Limited has a registered office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is IHS best known for?

IHS Holding Limited is most famous for its insurance and financial services in the Middle East and North Africa.

What assets are typically shown together with IHS?

Commonly shown alongside IHS: Elastic N.V., Cigna, Insurance Australia Group