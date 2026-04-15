Trade Horizon Oil Limited - HZNau CFD

What is Horizon Oil Limited (HZNau)?

Horizon Oil Limited is an Australian-based energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources. The company operates primarily in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing on upstream activities within the petroleum industry. Horizon Oil's portfolio includes interests in various oil and gas fields, with operations spanning exploration licenses, development projects, and producing assets. The company aims to manage its assets efficiently to maximize resource recovery while adhering to environmental and safety standards. Horizon Oil Limited also engages in partnerships and joint ventures to enhance its operational capabilities and resource base. The company is involved in the entire value chain of hydrocarbon production, from exploration to the sale of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities contribute to the energy supply in the regions where it operates, supporting local economies and infrastructure development. Horizon Oil Limited maintains compliance with regulatory frameworks governing the oil and gas sector in its areas of operation.

Horizon Oil Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Horizon Oil Limited trading activity, with the live price at A$0.2453. Intraday price movement ranges from A$0.2397 to A$0.2447, with a daily percentage shift of -3.9262%.

FAQ: Horizon Oil Limited (HZNau)

What is the current price of HZNau stock?

The stock's last price is A$0.2453.

Does HZNau pay dividends?

Horizon Oil Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HZNau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Horizon Oil Limited has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office.

What is HZNau best known for?

Horizon Oil Limited is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with HZNau?

Commonly shown alongside HZNau: GrainCorp, Great Southern Bancorp, Invesco Dow Jones Islamic Global Developed Markets UCITS ETF