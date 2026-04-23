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What is HNI Corp (HNI)?

HNI Corporation is an American company specializing in office furniture and hearth products. Founded in 1944, it designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of furniture solutions for office environments, including seating, desks, and storage units. The company operates through multiple brands, serving commercial, residential, and institutional customers. HNI Corporation emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its manufacturing processes, aiming to provide functional and ergonomic products. It maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America and other regions. The company also produces hearth products such as fireplaces and stoves, complementing its core office furniture business. HNI Corporation's operations include direct sales and dealer networks, supporting diverse customer needs. Its product portfolio reflects trends in workplace design and evolving customer preferences. The company has established itself as a significant player in the furniture industry with a focus on quality, design, and customer service.

HNI Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with GCM Corp Ltd currently at $37.57. It has fluctuated between $36.81 and $37.45, showing a daily change of +0.3508%.

FAQ: HNI Corp (HNI)

What is the current price of HNI stock?

HNI Corp's current price is $37.57.

Does HNI pay dividends?

HNI Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HNI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HNI Corp does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is HNI best known for?

HNI Corp is most famous for its office furniture products and workplace solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with HNI?

Commonly shown alongside HNI: Celcuity Inc, Hochtief, Aegean Airlines SA