Trade Hershey Foods - HSY CFD

What is Hershey (HSY)?

The Hershey Company is an American multinational company primarily engaged in the production and sale of confectionery products. Founded in the late 19th century, it has grown to become one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in North America. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of chocolate bars, candies, and other snack items. Hershey operates manufacturing facilities across the United States and maintains a significant presence in international markets. The company also owns and licenses various well-known brands in the confectionery industry. Beyond chocolates, its offerings extend to baking ingredients and gum products. Hershey emphasizes research and development to innovate within the food sector, focusing on taste, quality, and consumer preferences. The company has implemented sustainability initiatives aimed at responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Its operations are supported by a network of suppliers and distributors, contributing to its extensive market reach. Hershey's corporate governance includes a board of directors and executive leadership overseeing strategic direction and operational management.

Hershey Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Hershey currently noticed at $189.67. The instrument’s price has ranged from $186.87 to $190.01 during the day, reflecting a daily change of +0.8996%.

FAQ: Hershey (HSY)

What is the current price of HSY stock?

Hershey's current stock price is $189.67.

Does HSY pay dividends?

Hershey pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HSY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hershey does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is HSY best known for?

Hershey is most famous for its chocolate and confectionery products.

What assets are typically shown together with HSY?

Commonly shown alongside HSY: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (Euronext Dublin), Omega Flex Inc, Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA