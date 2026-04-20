Trade HDFC Bank Limited - HDB CFD

What is HDFC Bank (HDB)?

HDFC Bank is an Indian banking and financial services company offering a wide range of banking products and services to retail and corporate customers. Its offerings include savings and current accounts, loans, credit cards, investment products, and wealth management services. The bank operates through a network of branches and ATMs across India, supported by digital banking platforms. HDFC Bank provides services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations. It emphasizes technology-driven banking solutions to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The bank is involved in various sectors including retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury operations. HDFC Bank is recognized for its financial performance, risk management practices, and contribution to the Indian banking industry.

HDFC Bank Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday trades, as HDFC Bank stands at $26.52. Its price has shifted from $26.13 to $26.67, with a daily percentage change of -3.6417%.

FAQ: HDFC Bank (HDB)

What is the current price of HDB stock?

The current price stands at $26.52.

Does HDB pay dividends?

HDFC Bank pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HDB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HDFC Bank operates in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is HDB best known for?

The bank is most famous for its retail banking and financial services in India.

What assets are typically shown together with HDB?

Commonly shown alongside HDB: Centuria Industrial REIT, Adecco, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF