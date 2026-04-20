Trade HCA Healtcare Inc - HCA CFD

What is HCA Healtcare Inc (HCA)?

HCA Healthcare Inc is a for-profit operator of healthcare facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals, freestanding surgery centers, emergency rooms, and physician clinics. Its services encompass a broad range of medical specialties, including surgical procedures, emergency care, and diagnostic services. HCA Healthcare is known for its focus on delivering comprehensive healthcare through a combination of inpatient and outpatient services. The organization emphasizes the integration of clinical expertise with advanced technology to improve patient outcomes. It also engages in medical education and research through affiliations with various academic institutions. HCA Healthcare plays a significant role in the healthcare industry by providing access to medical care across diverse communities and regions. The company operates under a management structure that supports both clinical and operational efficiency. Its facilities serve a wide demographic, contributing to the delivery of healthcare services on a large scale.

HCA Healtcare Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with National Central Cooling Co PJSC priced at $478.88. It has fluctuated between $478.07 and $489.42, showing a daily change percentage of -1.9172%.

FAQ: HCA Healtcare Inc (HCA)

What is the current price of HCA stock?

The current trading price is $478.88.

Does HCA pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HCA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

HCA Healthcare Inc has a presence in the UAE through partnerships but no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is HCA best known for?

HCA Healthcare Inc is most famous for operating hospitals and healthcare facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with HCA?

Commonly shown alongside HCA: Air New Zealand, Hawkins Inc, NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF