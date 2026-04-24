Trade H&R Block - HRB CFD

What is H&R Block (HRB)?

H&R Block is a company specializing in tax preparation services and related financial products. Founded in 1955, it has developed a significant presence in the United States and Canada, offering assistance to individuals and businesses in filing income tax returns. The company operates through a network of retail tax offices and provides digital tax preparation solutions, including online platforms and software. Its services encompass tax planning, refund anticipation, and audit support. H&R Block also offers bookkeeping and payroll services for small businesses. The company has expanded its offerings to include financial products such as refund transfers and prepaid debit cards. It has played a notable role in the tax preparation industry by providing accessible services to a broad customer base. The company maintains a focus on compliance with tax regulations and aims to simplify the tax filing process for its clients. Its operations reflect a combination of traditional in-person assistance and technology-driven solutions.

H&R Block Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with H&R Block trading at $29.99. Its price has varied between $29.69 and $31.06, showing a daily move of -4.1626%.

FAQ: H&R Block (HRB)

What is the current price of HRB stock?

H&R Block's stock price is currently $29.99.

Does HRB pay dividends?

H&R Block pays dividends to shareholders.

Does HRB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

H&R Block does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is HRB best known for?

H&R Block is most famous for providing tax preparation services.

What assets are typically shown together with HRB?

Commonly shown alongside HRB: Baby Bunting Group Limited, Coherus Oncology Inc, Legend Biotech Corporation