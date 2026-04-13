Trade Group 1 Automotive Inc - GPI CFD

What is Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)?

Group 1 Automotive Inc is an automotive retailer operating dealerships across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company sells new and used vehicles, offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, and provides automotive financing and insurance products. Group 1 Automotive represents a wide range of automotive brands, catering to diverse customer preferences. Its dealerships also offer parts and accessories to support vehicle upkeep. The company focuses on customer service and operational efficiency to drive sales and profitability. Group 1 Automotive leverages its geographic presence and brand portfolio to serve various market segments. It operates in a competitive retail environment influenced by factors such as consumer demand, economic conditions, and automotive industry trends.

Group 1 Automotive Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session movements, as V2X Inc is priced at $338.41. The day's trading has seen prices between $326.94 and $337.47, representing a daily change percentage of -0.299%.

FAQ: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

What is the current price of GPI stock?

Group 1 Automotive Inc's current price is $338.41.

Does GPI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GPI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Group 1 Automotive Inc operates via partners and distributors only in the UAE without a direct regional office.

What is GPI best known for?

Group 1 Automotive Inc is most famous for its automotive retail operations including new and used vehicle sales.

What assets are typically shown together with GPI?

Commonly shown alongside GPI: Jupiter FM, The Andersons, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd