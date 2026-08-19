HomeMarkets overviewSharesGPI SpA

Trade GPI SpA - GPIm CFD

14.1+3.07%
The chart shows the GPIm stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 14.1, a high of 13.7, and a low of 13.42.
Sell

13.68

Buy

14.1

0.42
Low: 13.42High: 13.7
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.42
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close13.66
Open13.48
1-Year Change-1.46%
Day's Range13.42 - 13.7

Trade GPI SpA - GPIm

GPI SpA (BIT: GPI) is an Italian provider of healthcare technology, software, and services supporting digital transformation across hospitals and public health systems. Its solutions cover electronic health records, automation, and data analytics for clinical operations. GPI’s shares move with healthcare IT adoption, public-sector digitalization projects, and margin growth from software-driven revenues.

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