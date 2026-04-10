Trade Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF - AIQ CFD

What is Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)?

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results corresponding to the performance of companies involved in the development and utilization of artificial intelligence and technology. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities from various sectors, including information technology, communication services, and industrials. Its holdings typically include companies engaged in AI software, hardware, robotics, and related technologies. The ETF aims to offer exposure to firms contributing to advancements in AI and technological innovation globally. It is designed for investors seeking targeted access to the AI and technology industry through a single investment vehicle.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, as Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is priced at $49.41. The intraday range spans from $49.14 to $49.61, reflecting a daily move of +0.1217%.

FAQ: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

What is the current price of AIQ stock?

The current trading price of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is $49.41.

Does AIQ pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends directly to investors.

Does AIQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Global X does not maintain a physical office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local financial intermediaries.

What is AIQ best known for?

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is most famous for providing targeted exposure to AI and technology sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with AIQ?

Commonly shown alongside AIQ: Methode Electronics Inc, Krystal Biotech, Inc., SkyWater Technology, Inc.