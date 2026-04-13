Trade Gildan Activewear Inc. - GIL CFD

What is Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)?

Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canadian manufacturer and marketer of branded clothing, including activewear, underwear, and socks. Founded in 1984, the company operates globally, serving customers through wholesale and retail channels. Gildan is recognized for its vertically integrated business model, controlling various stages of production from yarn spinning to finished garment manufacturing. The company emphasizes sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility within its operations. Its product portfolio includes a range of apparel items catering to diverse markets, including casual wear and performance clothing. Gildan's manufacturing facilities are primarily located in the Americas, including Central America and the Caribbean, which supports its supply chain efficiency. The company has established a significant presence in the textile industry through acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a key player in the global apparel market. Gildan's operations focus on cost-effective production while maintaining quality standards to meet the needs of its broad customer base.

Gildan Activewear Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday movements as Gildan Activewear Inc. trades at $58.98. The price has fluctuated from $55.51 to $58.82, reflecting a daily change of +1.7832%.

FAQ: Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

What is the current price of GIL stock?

The stock price is currently $58.98.

Does GIL pay dividends?

Gildan Activewear Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GIL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Gildan Activewear Inc. has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is GIL best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing and marketing activewear and apparel products.

What assets are typically shown together with GIL?

Commonly shown alongside GIL: CION Investment Corp, Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF, Credit Acceptance