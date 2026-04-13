Trade GigaCloud Technology Inc - GCT CFD

What is GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)?

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a technology company engaged in the development and provision of cloud computing services and solutions. The company offers a range of products including cloud infrastructure, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, and data management platforms. GigaCloud Technology serves enterprise clients by enabling digital transformation through scalable cloud-based technologies. Its offerings support various industries by facilitating data storage, processing, and analytics capabilities in cloud environments. The company focuses on innovation in cloud architecture and cybersecurity to meet evolving business needs. It operates in a competitive market characterized by rapid technological advancements and increasing demand for cloud solutions.

GigaCloud Technology Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, as Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF trades at $43.26. Its intraday range has been from $43.01 to $44.09, with a daily change of -2.8751%.

FAQ: GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

What is the current price of GCT stock?

The current price is $43.26.

Does GCT pay dividends?

GigaCloud Technology Inc does not pay dividends.

Does GCT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GCT best known for?

GigaCloud Technology Inc is most famous for its cloud computing and big data services.

What assets are typically shown together with GCT?

Commonly shown alongside GCT: SPDR S&P U.S. Financials Select Sector UCITS ETF, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DNOW Inc