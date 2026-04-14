Trade George Weston Ltd - WN CFD

What is George Weston Ltd (WN)?

George Weston Ltd is a Canadian food processing and distribution company with a diversified portfolio primarily focused on bakery products. Established in the late 19th century, the company has grown to become one of Canada's largest food processing firms. Its operations include the production of baked goods, grocery products, and other food items, serving both retail and wholesale markets. George Weston Ltd is also known for its ownership stake in a major Canadian supermarket chain, which positions it prominently within the country's food retail sector. The company emphasizes supply chain integration, combining manufacturing and retail to optimize efficiency. Its business strategy includes investments in innovation, sustainability, and operational improvements to maintain competitiveness. George Weston Ltd operates across multiple regions in Canada, contributing significantly to the national food industry. The company is recognized for its longstanding presence and influence in the Canadian food market, with a focus on quality and consumer needs.

George Weston Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity observed in DSM FIRMENICH ORD, currently priced at C$96.64. Price movements during the session have ranged between C$95.56 and C$96.61, with a daily change percentage of -0.259%.

FAQ: George Weston Ltd (WN)

What is the current price of WN stock?

The stock price is currently C$96.64.

Does WN pay dividends?

George Weston Ltd pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

George Weston Ltd operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have a direct office or subsidiary.

What is WN best known for?

The company is most famous for its bakery products and food processing business.

What assets are typically shown together with WN?

Commonly shown alongside WN: Omega Flex Inc, GigCapital9 Corp., Dutch Bros Inc.