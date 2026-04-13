Trade Genuine Parts - GPC CFD

What is Genuine Parts (GPC)?

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts, and electrical materials. Founded in 1928, the company operates through a network of independent service centers and distribution facilities across multiple countries. Its primary business segments include automotive parts distribution, industrial parts distribution, and electrical/electronic materials distribution. The automotive segment supplies replacement parts for cars, trucks, and other vehicles, serving both professional installers and retail customers. The industrial segment provides products and services to industrial customers, including maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. The electrical segment offers electrical materials and related products to various industries. Genuine Parts Company is known for its extensive inventory and broad geographic reach, supporting a diverse customer base. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and supply chain management to maintain product availability. It has a longstanding presence in the distribution industry and continues to adapt to changing market demands through its diversified business model.

Genuine Parts Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns, with Genuine Parts currently at $109.41. The intraday range extends from $106.12 to $109.33, accompanied by a daily change of +1.7139%.

FAQ: Genuine Parts (GPC)

What is the current price of GPC stock?

The current stock price stands at $109.41.

Does GPC pay dividends?

Genuine Parts pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does GPC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has a registered presence in the UAE through regional offices.

What is GPC best known for?

Genuine Parts is most famous for distributing automotive replacement parts and industrial supplies.

What assets are typically shown together with GPC?

Commonly shown alongside GPC: Vietnam Enterprise Inv, GigCapital9 Corp., Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V.