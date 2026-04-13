Trade Friedman Industries Inc - FRD CFD

What is Friedman Industries Inc (FRD)?

Friedman Industries Inc is a manufacturer specializing in steel products, including steel pipes and related tubular goods. The company serves various industries such as oil and gas, construction, and infrastructure. Its product offerings include welded steel pipes, mechanical tubing, and other fabricated steel components. Friedman Industries operates manufacturing facilities equipped to produce steel products that meet industry standards and customer specifications. The company focuses on quality control and operational efficiency to maintain competitiveness in the steel manufacturing sector. It caters to both domestic and international markets, supplying materials for structural and industrial applications. Friedman Industries is involved in the entire production process from raw material procurement to finished product delivery.

Friedman Industries Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF at $18.89. Prices have fluctuated from $17.62 to $18.61, reflecting a daily change of +2.7685%.

FAQ: Friedman Industries Inc (FRD)

What is the current price of FRD stock?

The share price is $18.89.

Does FRD pay dividends?

Friedman Industries Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FRD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Friedman Industries Inc does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and relies on partners for regional operations.

What is FRD best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing steel pipe products.

What assets are typically shown together with FRD?

Commonly shown alongside FRD: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products, Coya Therapeutics Inc