Trade Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc - FDP CFD

What is Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a global producer, marketer, and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of produce such as bananas, pineapples, melons, and mixed fruit offerings. Fresh Del Monte operates agricultural operations, packing facilities, and ripening centers worldwide to manage the supply chain from farm to consumer. The company serves retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers across multiple regions. It emphasizes quality control, food safety, and sustainable agricultural practices in its operations. Fresh Del Monte’s business model integrates production, distribution, and marketing to deliver fresh produce to global markets. The company also offers prepared fruit products and juices as part of its diversified product range.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc, currently at $41.91. During the day, it has moved between $40.82 and $41.82, reflecting a daily change of -0.4058%.

FAQ: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

What is the current price of FDP stock?

The last recorded price is $41.91.

Does FDP pay dividends?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc pays dividends.

Does FDP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is FDP best known for?

It is most famous for producing and distributing fresh fruits and vegetables.

What assets are typically shown together with FDP?

Commonly shown alongside FDP: FTC Solar, Inc., BXP Inc, Ameresco Inc