Trade Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. - 9983 CFD

What is Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (9983)?

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a Japanese retail holding company known primarily for its apparel brands. It operates a global network of stores offering casual wear and fashion products. The company manages multiple brands catering to various market segments, including casual, sportswear, and premium clothing. Fast Retailing emphasizes efficient supply chain management and product development to meet consumer demand. It has expanded its presence internationally, particularly in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also invests in sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible sourcing.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trades involving Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., now at ¥74577.5. Its price has oscillated from ¥74064.8 up to ¥75424.4, with a daily percentage shift of -1.2219%.

FAQ: Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (9983)

What is the current price of 9983 stock?

The last traded price is ¥74577.5.

Does 9983 pay dividends?

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9983 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has a registered presence in the UAE through retail outlets but no official regional office.

What is 9983 best known for?

The company is most famous for its global apparel brand Uniqlo.

What assets are typically shown together with 9983?

Commonly shown alongside 9983: Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd., Kaiser Aluminum Corp, HEXAGON COMPOSITES