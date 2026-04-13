Trade Evercore Inc. - EVR CFD

What is Evercore (EVR)?

Evercore is an independent global investment banking advisory firm providing advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other financial matters. The company serves corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors, offering strategic advice and capital markets expertise. Evercore operates through various business segments, including investment banking, investment management, and private equity. It is known for its focus on advisory services rather than underwriting or trading activities. Headquartered in New York City, Evercore has established a presence in major financial markets worldwide, emphasizing client-centric advisory solutions and independent advice in complex transactions.

Evercore Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday trading, with Evercore priced at $351.1. It has fluctuated between $329.09 and $349.77, reflecting a daily change of +3.2348%.

FAQ: Evercore (EVR)

What is the current price of EVR stock?

Evercore's last price is $351.1.

Does EVR pay dividends?

Evercore pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EVR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Evercore operates in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is EVR best known for?

Evercore is most famous for its investment banking and advisory services.

What assets are typically shown together with EVR?

Commonly shown alongside EVR: GRAIL Inc, Sportradar Group AG, Invesco Industrials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF