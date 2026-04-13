HomeMarketsSharesEnergiekontor AG

Trade Energiekontor AG - EKTd CFD

38.99+0.46%
The chart shows the EKTd stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 38.99, a high of 38.41, and a low of 38.11.
Sell

38.51

Buy

38.99

0.48
Low: 38.11High: 38.41
Sellers:
14.2857%
Buyers:
85.7143%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.48
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close38.66
Open38.41
1-Year Change0.66%
Day's Range38.11 - 38.41

Trade Energiekontor AG - EKTd CFD

What is Energiekontor AG (EKTd)?

Energiekontor AG is a German company specializing in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects, primarily wind farms. The company focuses on sustainable energy generation to contribute to the transition towards low-carbon power sources. Energiekontor AG manages projects across Europe, including onshore wind and solar energy installations. Its activities encompass site identification, permitting, financing, and long-term operation of renewable assets. The company collaborates with investors, local communities, and regulatory bodies to ensure project viability and compliance. Energiekontor AG emphasizes environmental responsibility and innovation in its approach to renewable energy development.

Energiekontor AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading performance, as Alamos Gold Inc is priced at €38.99. The price has moved between €37.66 and €38.46 during the day, posting a daily change of -1.6748%.

FAQ: Energiekontor AG (EKTd)

What is the current price of EKTd stock?

The last recorded price for Energiekontor AG is €38.99.

Does EKTd pay dividends?

Energiekontor AG pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EKTd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Energiekontor AG has an official office in the UAE located in Dubai Internet City.

What is EKTd best known for?

Energiekontor AG is most famous for its renewable energy projects, particularly wind farms.

What assets are typically shown together with EKTd?

Commonly shown alongside EKTd: Cenergy Holdings SA, Frasers Group Plc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp

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