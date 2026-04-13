Trade Energiekontor AG - EKTd CFD

What is Energiekontor AG (EKTd)?

Energiekontor AG is a German company specializing in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects, primarily wind farms. The company focuses on sustainable energy generation to contribute to the transition towards low-carbon power sources. Energiekontor AG manages projects across Europe, including onshore wind and solar energy installations. Its activities encompass site identification, permitting, financing, and long-term operation of renewable assets. The company collaborates with investors, local communities, and regulatory bodies to ensure project viability and compliance. Energiekontor AG emphasizes environmental responsibility and innovation in its approach to renewable energy development.

Energiekontor AG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading performance, as Alamos Gold Inc is priced at €38.99. The price has moved between €37.66 and €38.46 during the day, posting a daily change of -1.6748%.

FAQ: Energiekontor AG (EKTd)

What is the current price of EKTd stock?

The last recorded price for Energiekontor AG is €38.99.

Does EKTd pay dividends?

Energiekontor AG pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EKTd have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Energiekontor AG has an official office in the UAE located in Dubai Internet City.

What is EKTd best known for?

Energiekontor AG is most famous for its renewable energy projects, particularly wind farms.

What assets are typically shown together with EKTd?

Commonly shown alongside EKTd: Cenergy Holdings SA, Frasers Group Plc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp