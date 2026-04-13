Trade Endeavour Mining plc - EDVgb CFD

What is Endeavour Mining plc (EDVgb)?

Endeavour Mining plc is a gold mining company with operations primarily located in West Africa. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold resources, operating several mines and projects across countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Mali. Endeavour Mining engages in the extraction and processing of gold ore, employing various mining techniques and technologies to optimize resource recovery. The company also invests in exploration activities to expand its mineral reserves and sustain long-term production. Endeavour Mining places emphasis on sustainable mining practices, including environmental management and community engagement, aiming to minimize the ecological impact of its operations. The company’s organizational structure supports operational efficiency and compliance with regulatory frameworks in the jurisdictions where it operates. Endeavour Mining contributes to the regional economies through employment, infrastructure development, and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Its activities encompass the full mining value chain from exploration through to gold production and sales.

Endeavour Mining plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday changes with Endeavour Mining plc at £48.71. The price has fluctuated from £47.77 to £48.52, marking a daily percentage change of -0.9407%.

FAQ: Endeavour Mining plc (EDVgb)

What is the current price of EDVgb stock?

The current price stands at £48.71.

Does EDVgb pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EDVgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Endeavour Mining plc has no official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is EDVgb best known for?

Endeavour Mining plc is most famous for gold mining operations in West Africa.

What assets are typically shown together with EDVgb?

Commonly shown alongside EDVgb: CLP, StarhillGbl Reit, GeoVax Labs, Inc.