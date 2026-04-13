Trade Emirates Reem Investments PJSC - ERC CFD

What is Emirates Reem Investments PJSC (ERC)?

Emirates Reem Investments PJSC is a real estate investment and development company based in the United Arab Emirates. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of residential and commercial properties. The company engages in master-planned community projects, offering integrated living and working spaces. Its portfolio includes mixed-use developments that combine residential units, retail outlets, and leisure facilities. Emirates Reem Investments PJSC aims to create sustainable and well-designed environments that meet market demands. The company is involved in property sales, leasing, and asset management activities. It contributes to the real estate sector by delivering projects that enhance urban living standards.

Emirates Reem Investments PJSC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading of Deyaar Development PJSC, with the price at AED2.33. Its activity has ranged between AED2.26 and AED2.31, reflecting a daily percentage shift of 0%.

FAQ: Emirates Reem Investments PJSC (ERC)

What is the current price of ERC stock?

The current price stands at AED2.33.

Does ERC pay dividends?

Emirates Reem Investments PJSC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ERC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Emirates Reem Investments PJSC operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is ERC best known for?

The company is most famous for its investment activities in real estate and related sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with ERC?

Commonly shown alongside ERC: Geberit, Strive Inc, ABN AMRO Group