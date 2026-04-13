Trade Emerson Electric Co - EMR CFD

What is Emerson Electric Co (EMR)?

Emerson Electric Co is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures products and provides engineering services for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. Established in the late 19th century, Emerson operates through various segments including automation solutions and commercial & residential solutions. The company offers technologies and services that enhance process control, industrial automation, and climate technologies. Emerson's portfolio includes valves, measurement instruments, and software used in manufacturing and production environments. It serves a diverse range of industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and HVAC. The company emphasizes innovation and engineering expertise to improve operational efficiency and sustainability for its customers worldwide.

Emerson Electric Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, as Emerson Electric Co stands at $144.09. The session’s price range lies between $141.47 and $143.93, accompanied by a daily change percentage of +0.1184%.

FAQ: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

What is the current price of EMR stock?

Emerson Electric Co's stock is currently priced at $144.09.

Does EMR pay dividends?

Emerson Electric Co pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EMR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Emerson Electric Co operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is EMR best known for?

Emerson Electric Co is most famous for its automation solutions and industrial equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with EMR?

Commonly shown alongside EMR: RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution PJSC