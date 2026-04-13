Trade Emera Inc - EMA CFD

What is Emera Inc (EMA)?

Emera Inc is a diversified energy and services company headquartered in Canada. It operates through various subsidiaries engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company serves a broad customer base across multiple regions, including Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Emera's business segments include regulated utilities, non-regulated energy infrastructure, and energy services, reflecting its integrated approach to energy delivery and infrastructure development. The company focuses on sustainable energy solutions and infrastructure modernization to support evolving energy demands. Emera also invests in renewable energy projects and infrastructure enhancements to align with environmental and regulatory standards. Its operations encompass electric utilities, natural gas utilities, and energy infrastructure assets, contributing to its diversified portfolio. The company emphasizes operational efficiency, safety, and community engagement as part of its corporate governance and social responsibility initiatives. Emera Inc plays a significant role in the energy sector, providing essential services and infrastructure to support economic growth and energy reliability.

Emera Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements for Open Text Corporation, trading at C$72.48. The intraday range has been from C$71.91 to C$73.93, reflecting a daily change percentage of -2.0971%.

FAQ: Emera Inc (EMA)

What is the current price of EMA stock?

Emera Inc's current price is C$72.48.

Does EMA pay dividends?

Emera Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does EMA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Emera Inc operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors only, without an official office or subsidiary.

What is EMA best known for?

Emera Inc is most famous for its energy and utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with EMA?

Commonly shown alongside EMA: Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Space42 PLC, Atrium Ljungberg