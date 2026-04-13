HomeMarketsSharesEasyJet PLC

Trade EasyJet PLC - EZJgb CFD

3.7037-3.89%
The chart shows the EZJgb stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 3.7037, a high of 3.71228, and a low of 3.6903.
Sell

3.6933

Buy

3.7037

0.0104
Low: 3.6903High: 3.71228
Sellers:
4.54545%
Buyers:
95.4545%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0104
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021266 %
(-£4.25)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £19,000.00

-0.02127%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
£1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000652 %
(-£0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ £20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ £19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyGBP
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGreat Britain
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3.85913
Open3.71127
1-Year Change-17.71%
Day's Range3.6903 - 3.71228

Trade EasyJet PLC - EZJgb CFD

What is EasyJet (EZJgb)?

EasyJet is a British low-cost airline group headquartered in London. It operates domestic and international scheduled services on over 1,000 routes in more than 30 countries. Founded in 1995, EasyJet has grown to become one of the largest airlines in Europe by passenger numbers. The company focuses on providing affordable air travel options primarily within Europe, utilizing a fleet composed mainly of Airbus aircraft. EasyJet's business model emphasizes cost efficiency, point-to-point routes, and a no-frills service approach. The airline operates from multiple bases across Europe, with a significant presence at London Gatwick Airport. EasyJet is part of the broader trend of low-cost carriers that have transformed the European aviation market by increasing accessibility and competition. The company also engages in various sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental impact, including efforts to improve fuel efficiency and explore alternative fuels. EasyJet's operations are subject to regulatory oversight by aviation authorities in the countries where it operates.

EasyJet Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price action, as EasyJet is currently at £3.7037. The price levels have spanned from £3.6863 to £3.73925, recording a daily change of -4.1732%.

FAQ: EasyJet (EZJgb)

What is the current price of EZJgb stock?

EasyJet's latest price is £3.7037.

Does EZJgb pay dividends?

EasyJet pays dividends to shareholders.

Does EZJgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EasyJet operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is EZJgb best known for?

EasyJet is most famous for its low-cost airline services across Europe.

What assets are typically shown together with EZJgb?

Commonly shown alongside EZJgb: Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Workspace Group, GCM Corp Ltd

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