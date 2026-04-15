Trade Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares - TMVetf CFD

What is Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TMVetf)?

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide daily investment results that correspond to three times the inverse of the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. This fund employs leveraged and inverse strategies to achieve its objectives, primarily through derivatives such as swaps, futures, and options. It is intended for investors seeking to profit from declines in long-term U.S. Treasury bond prices or to hedge against interest rate risk. The fund's structure involves significant risk and is generally suitable for short-term trading rather than long-term investment due to daily rebalancing effects. It operates within the fixed income sector, focusing on U.S. government debt securities with maturities exceeding 20 years.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the intraday fluctuations in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, trading at $37. It has seen a price range from $36.56 to $36.98, reflecting a daily move of +1.3755%.

FAQ: Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TMVetf)

What is the current price of TMVetf stock?

The current trading price is $37.

Does TMVetf pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does TMVetf have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares operates through financial intermediaries and has no direct presence or offices in the UAE.

What is TMVetf best known for?

This fund is most famous for providing leveraged inverse exposure to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with TMVetf?

Commonly shown alongside TMVetf: Emirates NBD, Upland Software Inc., BANCO BPM