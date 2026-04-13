Trade Chesapeake Utilities Corp - CPK CFD

What is Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)?

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the distribution of natural gas and propane. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company operates through various subsidiaries that provide energy services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its operations extend across multiple states in the United States, focusing on delivering energy solutions that include natural gas distribution, propane distribution, and related services. The company also invests in energy infrastructure projects, including pipeline construction and storage facilities, to support its distribution network. Chesapeake Utilities emphasizes regulatory compliance and safety in its operations, adhering to standards set by federal and state agencies. The company’s business model integrates energy distribution with infrastructure development, aiming to meet the evolving needs of its customer base. It maintains a commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency within the energy sector. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is recognized for its role in regional energy markets and its contributions to local communities through energy provision and related services.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels with Chesapeake Utilities Corp priced at $128.85. The daily price has varied between $126.66 and $131.28, marking a shift of -2.7366% during the session.

FAQ: Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK)

What is the current price of CPK stock?

The latest price is $128.85.

Does CPK pay dividends?

Chesapeake Utilities Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CPK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not maintain an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is CPK best known for?

Chesapeake Utilities Corp is most famous for its natural gas and utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with CPK?

Commonly shown alongside CPK: nCino Inc, Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF, Diversified Healthcare Trust