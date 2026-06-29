Trade Centrus Energy Corp - LEU

What is Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)?

Centrus Energy Corp is a company specializing in nuclear fuel supply and related services. It operates primarily in the nuclear energy sector, providing uranium enrichment and fuel products to utilities and government customers. The company supports the nuclear power industry by offering technologies and services that facilitate the production of nuclear fuel, which is essential for electricity generation in nuclear reactors. Centrus Energy Corp has a history rooted in the development and commercialization of advanced nuclear fuel cycle technologies. Its operations include the management of uranium enrichment facilities and the development of next-generation nuclear fuel solutions. The company also engages in research and development activities aimed at enhancing nuclear fuel performance and safety. Centrus Energy Corp plays a role in national security through its involvement in government contracts related to nuclear materials. It is headquartered in the United States and serves a global customer base within the nuclear energy sector.

Centrus Energy Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Centrus Energy Corp currently valued at $161.82. The session range has been from $163.13 to $169.1, marking a daily change percentage of -2.9695%.

FAQ: Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

What is the current price of LEU stock?

The last traded price is $161.82.

Does LEU pay dividends?

Centrus Energy Corp does not pay dividends.

Does LEU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Centrus Energy Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is LEU best known for?

It is most famous for nuclear fuel and uranium enrichment services.

What assets are typically shown together with LEU?

Commonly shown alongside LEU: S&T Bancorp Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Huatai Securities Company Limited