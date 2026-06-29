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Trade Carmax - KMX CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T19:48:00+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.16
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close52.52
Open52.64
1-Year Change-21.96%
Day's Range52.64 - 53.89

Trade Carmax - KMX

What is CarMax (KMX)?

CarMax is an American company specializing in used vehicle retailing. Founded in 1993, it operates a nationwide network of used car dealerships and provides a platform for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles. The company offers a range of services including vehicle appraisals, financing, and extended warranties. CarMax is recognized for its no-haggle pricing policy, which aims to simplify the car buying process by providing fixed prices on its vehicles. The company also operates an online platform that allows customers to browse inventory, schedule test drives, and complete purchases remotely. CarMax's business model emphasizes customer service and transparency, seeking to differentiate itself in the competitive used car market. It has grown to become one of the largest used car retailers in the United States, with a focus on providing a consistent and convenient shopping experience. The company also engages in vehicle reconditioning and inspection to maintain quality standards across its inventory.

CarMax Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as CarMax trades at $53.07. Its intraday range has spanned from $51.81 to $53.35, reflecting a daily change of -0.2275%.

FAQ: CarMax (KMX)

What is the current price of KMX stock?

CarMax's latest trading price is $53.07.

Does KMX pay dividends?

CarMax pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does KMX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CarMax does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partnerships and distributors.

What is KMX best known for?

CarMax is most famous for being a leading used car retailer in the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with KMX?

Commonly shown alongside KMX: Technoprobe SpA, Lenovo, Amundi Jpx-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:13 (UTC), 26 June 2026
CarMax director Mark F. O’Neil reports purchase of $251,328 common shares
GlobeNewswireEurope
21:00 (UTC), 25 June 2026
Chimborazo Elementary School, the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! Unveil Kid-Designed Playground in Richmond
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 25 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Initiates an Investigation into Allegations Against CarMax, Inc. (KMX) And Encourages Stockholders to Reach Out
Public TechnologiesEurope
21:23 (UTC), 24 June 2026
CarMax director James Francis Kessler files initial beneficial ownership statement
Public TechnologiesEurope
21:21 (UTC), 24 June 2026
CarMax CEO Keith Barr buys $498,247.00 in common shares
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:39 (UTC), 24 June 2026
CarMax shareholders approve amended 2002 stock incentive plan at annual meeting
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 23 June 2026
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Is Investigating CarMax, Inc. (KMX) And Encourages Stockholders to Connect
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 21 June 2026
CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm to Learn More About the Investigation
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07:50 (UTC), 19 June 2026
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP- Albemarle, Carmax, Kroger
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14:56 (UTC), 17 June 2026
CarMax shares fall after CEO flags high costs, operational shortcomings

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