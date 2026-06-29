Trade Carmax - KMX

What is CarMax (KMX)?

CarMax is an American company specializing in used vehicle retailing. Founded in 1993, it operates a nationwide network of used car dealerships and provides a platform for buying and selling pre-owned vehicles. The company offers a range of services including vehicle appraisals, financing, and extended warranties. CarMax is recognized for its no-haggle pricing policy, which aims to simplify the car buying process by providing fixed prices on its vehicles. The company also operates an online platform that allows customers to browse inventory, schedule test drives, and complete purchases remotely. CarMax's business model emphasizes customer service and transparency, seeking to differentiate itself in the competitive used car market. It has grown to become one of the largest used car retailers in the United States, with a focus on providing a consistent and convenient shopping experience. The company also engages in vehicle reconditioning and inspection to maintain quality standards across its inventory.

CarMax Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as CarMax trades at $53.07. Its intraday range has spanned from $51.81 to $53.35, reflecting a daily change of -0.2275%.

FAQ: CarMax (KMX)

What is the current price of KMX stock?

CarMax's latest trading price is $53.07.

Does KMX pay dividends?

CarMax pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does KMX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CarMax does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partnerships and distributors.

What is KMX best known for?

CarMax is most famous for being a leading used car retailer in the United States.

What assets are typically shown together with KMX?

Commonly shown alongside KMX: Technoprobe SpA, Lenovo, Amundi Jpx-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF