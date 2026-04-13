Trade Bukit Sembawang - B61sg CFD

What is Bukit Sembawang (B61sg)?

Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited is a Singapore-based company primarily engaged in property development and investment. Established in the early 20th century, the company has a long-standing presence in the real estate sector, focusing on residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Its portfolio includes landed homes, condominiums, and mixed-use developments, contributing to Singapore's urban landscape. The company also manages a range of investment properties, generating rental income and capital appreciation. Bukit Sembawang Estates has played a notable role in the development of housing estates and infrastructure within Singapore, aligning with the city-state's urban planning and growth strategies. The company operates with an emphasis on sustainable development and quality construction, adhering to regulatory standards and market demands. Over the years, it has maintained a diversified property portfolio, balancing development projects with asset management activities. Bukit Sembawang Estates continues to be recognized for its contributions to Singapore's real estate industry and its commitment to long-term value creation.

Bukit Sembawang Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading activity, with Bukit Sembawang holding a price of S$4.715. The price has moved between S$4.675 and S$4.705, reflecting a daily change of -1.4752%.

FAQ: Bukit Sembawang (B61sg)

What is the current price of B61sg stock?

Bukit Sembawang is currently priced at S$4.715.

Does B61sg pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does B61sg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bukit Sembawang operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is B61sg best known for?

The company is most famous for its residential property development and real estate projects.

What assets are typically shown together with B61sg?

Commonly shown alongside B61sg: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth, Tingyi, Enviri Corp