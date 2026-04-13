Trade Benchmark Electronics Inc - BHE CFD

What is Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)?

Benchmark Electronics Inc is a global provider of integrated electronics manufacturing, design, and engineering services. The company serves a diverse range of industries including communications, computing, industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense. It offers services such as printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and product design, supporting customers throughout the product lifecycle. Benchmark Electronics operates multiple manufacturing facilities worldwide, emphasizing quality and reliability in its production processes. The company focuses on delivering complex and high-mix manufacturing solutions, often catering to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) requiring specialized electronic components and systems. Its engineering capabilities include hardware and software development, testing, and supply chain management. Benchmark Electronics aims to address the evolving needs of technology-driven markets by leveraging its expertise in electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The company is recognized for its commitment to operational excellence and adherence to industry standards, contributing to its role as a significant player in the electronics manufacturing sector.

Benchmark Electronics Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market trading, with National Bank Holdings Corp priced at $63.43. The price has moved between $60.64 and $63.34 during trading, showing a daily change of -0.0476%.

FAQ: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)

What is the current price of BHE stock?

Benchmark Electronics Inc is currently trading at $63.43.

Does BHE pay dividends?

Benchmark Electronics Inc pays dividends.

Does BHE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Benchmark Electronics Inc has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is BHE best known for?

Benchmark Electronics Inc is most famous for electronics manufacturing services and engineering solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with BHE?

Commonly shown alongside BHE: iShares S&P 500 Communication Sector UCITS ETF, Open Text Corporation, Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF