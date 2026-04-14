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Trade Barrick Mining Corp - B CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:46:17
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close42.97
Open43.62
1-Year Change112.37%
Day's Range43.47 - 43.96

Trade Barrick Mining Corp - B CFD

What is Barrick Mining Corp (B)?

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources. It operates mines and projects primarily focused on gold and copper extraction across various countries. The company employs advanced mining technologies and sustainable practices to optimize resource recovery and minimize environmental impact. Barrick's portfolio includes both open-pit and underground mines, with operations in regions known for significant mineral deposits. The company emphasizes safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement in its mining activities. Barrick's strategic approach involves exploration to identify new reserves and the development of existing assets to maintain production levels. It is recognized as one of the largest gold producers globally, contributing to the supply of precious metals for various industrial and investment purposes.

Barrick Mining Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the market’s intraday activity, with Barrick Mining Corp valued at $43.82. The daily trading range spans from $43.15 to $44.06, with a daily change of +1.6535%.

FAQ: Barrick Mining Corp (B)

What is the current price of B stock?

Barrick Mining Corp's current stock price is $43.82.

Does B pay dividends?

Barrick Mining Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does B have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Barrick Mining Corp operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is B best known for?

Barrick Mining Corp is most famous for gold and copper mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with B?

Commonly shown alongside B: L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF, Elme Communities, Amundi Italy BTP Daily -2x Inverse UCITS ETF

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