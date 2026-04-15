Trade Bank Ozk - OZK CFD

What is Bank Ozk (OZK)?

Bank OZK is a financial institution headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States. It operates as a full-service commercial bank, offering a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and commercial clients. The bank's services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management, and wealth management solutions. Bank OZK has a network of branches primarily located in the southeastern and southwestern regions of the United States. The institution focuses on relationship banking, emphasizing personalized service and local decision-making. Its lending portfolio includes commercial real estate, construction, and business loans, catering to various industries. Bank OZK has established a reputation for conservative banking practices and a strong capital position. It operates under regulatory oversight and adheres to banking laws and regulations applicable to its operations. The bank's history dates back several decades, during which it has expanded through organic growth and acquisitions, contributing to its presence in multiple markets.

Bank Ozk Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Bank Ozk trading at $47.93. The price has moved within the bounds of $47.53 and $48.16, reflecting a daily change of -0.7486%.

FAQ: Bank Ozk (OZK)

What is the current price of OZK stock?

The current price is $47.93.

Does OZK pay dividends?

Bank Ozk pays dividends.

Does OZK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Bank Ozk does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is OZK best known for?

Bank Ozk is most famous for its community banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with OZK?

Commonly shown alongside OZK: Nine Entertainment Co., Archrock Inc, Dana Gas PJSC