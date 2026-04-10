Trade AutoZone Inc - AZO CFD

What is AutoZone Inc (AZO)?

AutoZone, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The company operates a network of stores offering a wide range of products including batteries, engine parts, and maintenance items for cars and trucks. AutoZone serves both do-it-yourself customers and professional installers, providing parts and services to support vehicle repair and maintenance. The company emphasizes inventory availability and customer service to meet the needs of its diverse customer base. AutoZone's operations contribute to the automotive aftermarket industry by supplying essential components for vehicle upkeep and repair.

AutoZone Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing session activity, with AutoZone Inc at $3427.86. The trading range today extends from $3426.71 to $3525.55, reflecting a daily change of -3.293%.

FAQ: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

What is the current price of AZO stock?

AutoZone Inc is currently trading at $3427.86.

Does AZO pay dividends?

AutoZone Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AZO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AutoZone Inc does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through third-party partners.

What is AZO best known for?

AutoZone Inc is most famous for retailing automotive replacement parts and accessories.

What assets are typically shown together with AZO?

Commonly shown alongside AZO: Sweco, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares, State Street SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF