Trade Automatic Data Processing, Inc. - ADP CFD

What is Automatic Data (ADP)?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is a global provider of human capital management solutions. The company offers a broad range of services including payroll processing, talent management, benefits administration, and workforce management. It serves clients across various industries, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. Established in the late 1940s, the company has grown to become one of the largest providers in its sector, with a focus on integrating technology to streamline human resources functions. Its solutions are designed to help organizations manage employee data, comply with regulatory requirements, and improve operational efficiency. The company operates through multiple segments, including employer services and professional employer organization services. Its offerings include cloud-based platforms that facilitate automation and data analytics. Over the years, it has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and strategic partnerships, enhancing its service portfolio. The company maintains a global presence, supporting clients in numerous countries with localized expertise and compliance support.

Automatic Data Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Automatic Data currently at $195.25. During the session, it has moved between $193.19 and $197.38, with a daily change of -0.0768%.

FAQ: Automatic Data (ADP)

What is the current price of ADP stock?

The current price stands at $195.25.

Does ADP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ADP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official regional office in the UAE, specifically in Dubai Internet City.

What is ADP best known for?

Automatic Data is most famous for its human capital management software and payroll services.

What assets are typically shown together with ADP?

Commonly shown alongside ADP: Invesco S&P 500 Scored & Screened UCITS ETF, Technoprobe SpA, RTX Corporation