Trade Autoliv Inc - ALV CFD

What is Autoliv Inc (ALV)?

Autoliv Inc is a global company specializing in automotive safety systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of products including airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and electronic safety components. The company serves automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide, focusing on enhancing vehicle occupant protection and pedestrian safety. Autoliv operates through a network of engineering centers and manufacturing facilities distributed across multiple countries, enabling it to support a diverse customer base. The company's research and development efforts emphasize innovation in passive and active safety technologies, aiming to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities. Autoliv's product portfolio includes advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and components that integrate with vehicle safety architectures. The company collaborates with automotive industry stakeholders to comply with evolving safety regulations and standards. Its operations encompass design, testing, and production processes aligned with quality and safety certifications. Autoliv's role in the automotive supply chain positions it as a key contributor to vehicle safety advancements globally.

Autoliv Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with Autoliv Inc priced at $110.34. Its intraday price moved between $109.61 and $111.62, reflecting a daily change of +0.2641%.

FAQ: Autoliv Inc (ALV)

What is the current price of ALV stock?

Autoliv Inc's stock price stands at $110.34.

Does ALV pay dividends?

Autoliv Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ALV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Autoliv Inc operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is ALV best known for?

Autoliv Inc is most famous for manufacturing automotive safety systems such as airbags and seatbelts.

What assets are typically shown together with ALV?

Commonly shown alongside ALV: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, L&G Ecommerce Logistics UCITS ETF, GlaxoSmithKline plc