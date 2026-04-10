Trade Ashland Global - ASH CFD

What is Ashland (ASH)?

Ashland is a global specialty materials company that provides a diverse range of chemical products and solutions. The company operates in various industries including automotive, construction, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. Ashland's product portfolio includes specialty additives, engineered polymers, and performance materials designed to enhance the quality and functionality of its customers' products. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability in its operations, aiming to develop environmentally responsible products and processes. Ashland's research and development efforts focus on creating advanced materials that meet evolving industry standards and regulatory requirements. With a presence in multiple regions worldwide, Ashland serves a broad customer base through manufacturing facilities, technical centers, and sales offices. The company is structured to support collaboration across its business units, fostering expertise in chemical formulation and application development. Ashland's commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and corporate responsibility is reflected in its operational practices and community engagement initiatives.

Ashland Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity, as Ashland currently trades at $56.35. Its price has shifted from $55.94 to $56.88 today, reflecting a daily change of +0.3922%.

FAQ: Ashland (ASH)

What is the current price of ASH stock?

The last price of Ashland is $56.35.

Does ASH pay dividends?

Ashland pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ASH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ashland operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is ASH best known for?

Ashland is most famous for its specialty chemical products used in various industries.

What assets are typically shown together with ASH?

Commonly shown alongside ASH: Barclays, GFT Technologies AG, TrustCo Bank Corp NY