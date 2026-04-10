Trade Anglo Asian Mining PLC - AAZ CFD

What is Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources. It primarily focuses on precious metals, including gold and copper. The company operates mining assets and projects in regions with mineral potential, aiming to extract and process ore deposits efficiently. Anglo Asian Mining PLC's activities encompass exploration, mine development, and operational management. It employs geological and engineering expertise to optimize resource extraction while adhering to environmental and safety standards. The company contributes to the mining sector through its resource development initiatives and production capabilities.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market conditions, as Science Group PLC trades at £2.4525. The session price range is from £2.1975 to £2.3475, with a daily change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)

What is the current price of AAZ stock?

The last traded price is £2.4525.

Does AAZ pay dividends?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AAZ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is AAZ best known for?

The company is most famous for gold and copper mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with AAZ?

Commonly shown alongside AAZ: 4imprint Group plc, Heidelbergcement, Cohu