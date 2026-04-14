Trade Cencora Inc - COR CFD

What is Cencora Inc (COR)?

Cencora Inc is a global pharmaceutical services and distribution company that provides a wide range of products and services to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other customers. The company operates through various segments, including pharmaceutical distribution, specialty pharmaceutical services, and medical supplies. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and other healthcare facilities by offering access to a broad portfolio of branded, generic, and specialty medications. Cencora Inc also provides logistics, inventory management, and data analytics solutions to enhance the efficiency of healthcare supply chains. The company maintains a significant presence across multiple countries, supporting healthcare systems by ensuring the availability and timely delivery of essential medicines and related products. Its operations are designed to address the complex needs of the healthcare industry, facilitating improved patient care through reliable distribution networks and value-added services. Cencora Inc's business model emphasizes collaboration with manufacturers and healthcare providers to optimize pharmaceutical supply and distribution processes.

Cencora Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, as Perella Weinberg Partners is at $143.7. Price action has fluctuated between $142.77 and $144.33, with a daily percentage movement of 0%.

FAQ: Cencora Inc (COR)

What is the current price of COR stock?

The current price stands at $143.7.

Does COR pay dividends?

Cencora Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does COR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cencora Inc has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is COR best known for?

The company is most famous for its pharmaceutical services and supply chain solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with COR?

Commonly shown alongside COR: State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, L&G ROBO Global Robotics and Automation UCITS ETF, Stitch Fix