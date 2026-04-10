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Trade American Express - AXP CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 19:46:07
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.23
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021346 %
(-$4.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02135%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000876 %
(-$0.18)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00088%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close317.6
Open315.42
1-Year Change20.24%
Day's Range313.3 - 315.42

Trade American Express - AXP CFD

What is American Express (AXP)?

American Express Company is a multinational financial services corporation known for its charge card, credit card, and travel-related services. It operates a global payments network, providing products and services to consumers, small businesses, and large corporations. The company issues a variety of cards that offer payment solutions, rewards programs, and expense management tools. American Express also provides merchant acquiring services, enabling businesses to accept card payments. Its business model focuses on premium customer service, brand loyalty, and a closed-loop network that facilitates direct relationships with cardholders and merchants. The company is involved in travel-related services, including travel booking and insurance. It operates within a competitive financial services industry, adapting to evolving payment technologies and consumer preferences.

American Express Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, as American Express stands at $313.84. The price has oscillated between $313.07 and $317.58, with a daily change percentage of -1.1676%.

FAQ: American Express (AXP)

What is the current price of AXP stock?

American Express is currently priced at $313.84.

Does AXP pay dividends?

American Express pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AXP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American Express operates a regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is AXP best known for?

American Express is most famous for its credit card and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with AXP?

Commonly shown alongside AXP: Sligro Food Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, ING Bank Slaski SA

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