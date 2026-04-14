Trade Ajinomoto Co., Inc. - 2802 CFD

What is Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (2802)?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in food products and amino acid-based chemicals. The company is known for its production of seasonings, processed foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Ajinomoto's business encompasses the development, manufacturing, and marketing of food ingredients and specialty chemicals used in various industries. It operates globally, serving both consumer and industrial markets. The company emphasizes research and development to innovate in food science and biotechnology. Ajinomoto also engages in health and wellness initiatives, reflecting its commitment to nutrition and sustainable food production.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading dynamics, as Ajinomoto Co., Inc. holds at ¥4615.51. The session's price has moved within ¥4587.5 and ¥4684.7, reflecting a daily variation of -0.305%.

FAQ: Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (2802)

What is the current price of 2802 stock?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.'s current stock price is ¥4615.51.

Does 2802 pay dividends?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 2802 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 2802 best known for?

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is most famous for its food products and amino acid-based seasonings.

What assets are typically shown together with 2802?

Commonly shown alongside 2802: TR Property Investment, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Dubber Corporation Limited