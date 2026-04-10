Trade ADVA OPT.NETW.SE O.N. - ADV CFD

What is ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV)?

ADVA Optical Networking SE is a German company specializing in optical networking technology and solutions. It provides hardware and software products that enable high-speed data transmission for telecommunications and data center networks. The company's portfolio includes optical transport equipment, network synchronization solutions, and cloud access technologies. ADVA Optical Networking serves service providers, enterprises, and government organizations by offering scalable and flexible networking infrastructure. Its technologies support the increasing demand for bandwidth and low-latency connectivity driven by cloud computing, 5G, and digital transformation initiatives. The company invests in research and development to advance optical communication standards and network virtualization. ADVA Optical Networking operates globally, delivering solutions that facilitate efficient and reliable data transport across diverse network environments.

ADVA Optical Networking SE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity as ADVA Optical Networking SE trades around €22.823. It has moved between €22.277 and €22.677 during the session, showing a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV)

What is the current price of ADV stock?

ADVA Optical Networking SE's stock price is currently €22.823.

Does ADV pay dividends?

ADVA Optical Networking SE pays dividends.

Does ADV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ADVA Optical Networking SE operates in the UAE through distributors and does not have an official office or subsidiary.

What is ADV best known for?

ADVA Optical Networking SE is most famous for its optical networking and data transmission equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with ADV?

Commonly shown alongside ADV: STAAR Surgical Co, Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables SA, Guangdong Investment