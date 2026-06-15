Today’s indices fallers

What makes up a financial index?

An index is made up of a selected group of stocks or other financial instruments that represent a particular segment of a market. The composition of an index is determined by the index provider and is based on specific criteria, which can include market capitalisation, industry, liquidity, and geographic location, among others.

Many indices are weighted by market capitalisation, meaning companies with higher market values have a larger influence on the index's performance. Some indices focus on specific sectors (like technology or healthcare) or industries, providing insight into their performance.

Indices can also represent national markets (like the Nikkei 225 for Japan), regional markets (like the Euro Stoxx 50 for the Eurozone), or even global markets.

While the majority of indices include stocks from publicly traded companies listed on stock exchanges, some indices track other things like the performance of government or corporate bonds. Indices can also include other types of assets, like commodities.