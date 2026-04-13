HomeMarketsForexSwiss Franc / Rand

Trade Swiss Franc / Rand CFD

20.9041+0.67%
The chart displays the CHF/ZAR exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 20.9041, a high of 20.9429, and a low of 20.8807.
Sell

20.8873

Buy

20.9041

0.01686
Low: 20.8807High: 20.9429
Sellers:
57.1429%
Buyers:
42.8571%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.01686
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
ZAR 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.02254 %
(-ZAR 11.27)

Trade size with leverage ~ ZAR 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ ZAR 49,000.00

-0.02254%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
ZAR 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.01432 %
(ZAR 7.16)

Trade size with leverage ~ ZAR 50,000.00

Money from leverage ~ ZAR 49,000.00

0.01432%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyZAR
Min traded quantity100
Margin2.00%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.05%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Swiss Franc / Rand CFD

The base currency – CHF. The counter currency – ZAR. The CHF to ZAR chart is the Swiss Franc to the Rand currency pair. It reflects how much the CHF is worth when measured against the ZAR. Follow the CHF to ZAR rates and explore this noteworthy trade vehicle.

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