HomeMarkets overviewForexEUR/CHF Forward

Trade EUR/CHF Forward CFD

0.911010%
The chart displays the EURCHFZ2026 exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 0.91101, a high of 0.91085, and a low of 0.91013.
Sell

0.91083

Buy

0.91101

0.00018
Low: 0.91013High: 0.91085
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.00018
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00411 %
(-CHF 8.22)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CHF 199,000.00

-0.00411%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CHF 1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00411 %
(-CHF 8.22)

Trade size with leverage ~ CHF 200,000.00

Money from leverage ~ CHF 199,000.00

-0.00411%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCHF
Min traded quantity100
Margin0.50%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.01%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade EUR/CHF Forward CFD

The EUR/CHF rate tracks the price of the euro, the base currency, against the Swiss franc, the counter currency. Monetary policy announcements of both the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank will have an influence on this currency pair as well as the respective country's interest rates.

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