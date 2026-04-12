Trade Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar CFD

The base currency – AUD. The counter currency – CAD. The AUD/CAD rate represents the relationship between the Australian and Canadian dollars. This currency pair enables traders to take advantage of macroeconomic events in specific international markets of Canada and Australia without being directly exposed to the Forex majors. Note that the AUD/CAD chart is sensitive to broader commodity price trends, as the economies of both countries are strongly tied to natural resources exports.

Australian dollar vs Canadian dollar

Considered to be a relatively stable currency pair, AUD/CAD significantly depends on commodities’ price fluctuations. By virtue of the close relations and historical ties to China and its hard commodities, Australia has developed a long-term relationship between precious metals and the AUD currency. The Canadian dollar strongly depends of the crude oil price, due to the country’s position of principal commodity exporter.

Canadian dollar fortunes are deeply connected with the US – Canada’s closest and largest neighbour and trading partner. The Australian dollar is more related to the market environment on the emerging Asian markets.

AUD – Australian dollar

The Australian dollar is the official currency of the Commonwealth of Australia, including the Australian mainland and its territories, as well as Nauru, Kiribati, Zimbabwe and Tuvalu. The AUD’s popular nickname is “the aussie”. The currency operates under the dollar sign ($) and is often referred to as AU$ or A$ to separate it from the USD.

The 5th most widely-traded currency in the world, AUD enjoys 8.6% of share in daily Forex transactions. The currency is managed by the Reserve Bank of Australia and is traded under the currency code AUD.

The Australian dollar was launched in 1966. It is issued in banknotes and coins and is divided into 100 cents. The aussie is denominated into 5c,10c,20c, 50c, $1 and $2 coins and $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills.

CAD – Canadian dollar

The official currency of Canada, the Canadian dollar operates under the dollar sign ($) and is often referred to as C$, CA$ or CAD$. The CAD is the 5th most held currency globally, with approximately US$119 billion. Often nicknamed as “loonie” for the loon image on its $1 coin, the Canadian dollar is managed by the Central bank of Canada and is traded under the CAD currency code.

The Canadian dollar was firstly issued in 1858 and officially replaced the pound. Still, different Canadian territories used different currencies, so in 1871 the Uniform Currency Act was passed to unify all the territories under the single Canadian dollar.

Currently the Bank of Canada issues the 5¢, 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, $1 (loonie) and $2 (toonie) coins and $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills.

How to learn the AUD/CAD live rate?

AUD/CAD is one of the most popular currency pairs traded on the Forex market. Join Capital.com to learn and trade CFDs on the AUD/CAD price fluctuations and follow the AUD/CAD chart in real-time.