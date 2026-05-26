A new capital com experience

Your account, funds and pricing haven’t changed. But with AI assistant and Trading Analytics now built in, your decision environment has.
A platform with less friction between you and the information you need.
Context surfaced when your analysis requires it.
Finds what's relevant. Leaves the decision with you.
Not just P&L. Performance over time. Patterns that are yours to read.
A single point of light. The logo, evolved.
A single point of light. The logo, evolved.
A single point of light. The logo, evolved.
A single point of light. The logo, evolved.
Primary
White
Secondary Light
Secondary Dark
Core Midnight, White, and Signature Gold create our refined, high-contrast base.
Core Midnight, White, and Signature Gold create our refined, high-contrast base.
Core Midnight, White, and Signature Gold create our refined, high-contrast base.
Warm Light signals recognition, momentum, and the human touch.
Cool Light conveys analysis, precision, and informational states.
Cool Light conveys analysis, precision, and informational states.
Our primary typeface. Headlines and key messages – calm and clear.
SF Pro is used for body text and iOS interfaces, ensuring legibility, consistency, and precision.
Inter Variable is used for Android and non-SF Pro environments, providing flexible, clear, and consistent typography across devices.
This updated design and experience mark the beginning of a broader evolution.
A more unified platform lies ahead. An environment that brings trading, investing, and more of your financial activity under one roof.
We’re just getting started.